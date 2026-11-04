Indonesian military helicopter crashes during firefighting mission, one killed

JAKARTA, Nov. 4– An Indonesian military helicopter crashed during a forest and land firefighting mission in Central Kalimantan province on Wednesday, killing one of its eight crew members, the Indonesian army said.

Indonesian army spokesperson Donny Pramono said the helicopter crashed in waters near Sungai Perlu Village in Seruyan Regency at around 11:18 a.m. local time.

Five crew members survived and were treated at a local hospital, while rescue efforts continued for the remaining two.

The helicopter had taken off from Kuala Pembuang at 9:55 a.m. to support firefighting operations in Tanjung Puting National Park.

Donny said the accident occurred while the helicopter was collecting seawater for aerial firefighting operations, adding that investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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