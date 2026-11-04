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Red tide continues to affect Brunei coastal waters
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Red tide continues to affect Brunei coastal waters

November 4, 2026

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Nov. 4  — Brunei continues to experience the red tide phenomenon in its waters, the Department of Fisheries said.

According to the official media Pelita Brunei on Wednesday, the latest monitoring and laboratory analyses conducted from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3 confirmed the continued presence of the organism responsible for red tide in the coastal waters of the Belait, Tutong and Brunei-Muara districts in the country.

With the phenomenon continuing to affect coastal waters and Brunei Bay, the Department of Fisheries reminded the public to comply with the safety advice and instructions issued.

The public is advised not to collect or consume small fish species, all types of shellfish, or any fish found dead.

These marine products may be contaminated with toxins produced by the red tide-causing organism, which could pose a risk to public health.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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