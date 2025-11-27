Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Floods, landslides kill 9 in Indonesia’s Aceh
Floods, landslides kill 9 in Indonesia’s Aceh
AsiaClimate and WeatherDisasterInternationaltragedy

Floods, landslides kill 9 in Indonesia’s Aceh

November 27, 2025

JAKARTA, Nov. 27 — Nine people were killed as floods and landslides struck multiple regencies and towns in Aceh province, at the northern tip of Indonesia’s Sumatra Island, local officials said on Thursday.

“The landslides occurred at several points in Takengon City, Central Aceh Regency, leaving nine people dead,” Ibnu Harris Alhussain, head of the provincial Search and Rescue Office, told Xinhua by phone.

Rescuers from the local search and rescue offices, supported by soldiers, police officers and volunteers, have evacuated 289 residents, most of whom are women and children, and continued rescue operations, he said.

Heni Nurmaini, who heads emergency response, equipment and logistics at the provincial Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency, said floods and landslides had affected several regencies, including Pidie Jaya, East Aceh and Aceh Tamiang, among others. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 73
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Iran says any initiative aiming to end war...

August 18, 2025

China’s Sinopharm vaccine approved for children aged over...

August 4, 2021

Trump signs proclamation raising H-1B visa fee for...

September 20, 2025

At least 5 dead as powerful typhoon lashes...

December 17, 2021

U.S. business groups urge White House to restart...

August 8, 2021

Urgent: FM spokesperson urges relevant countries to respect...

August 13, 2021

Hamas delegation in Egypt receives new Gaza truce...

August 18, 2025

8 Malawians remain missing after deadly bus crash...

October 16, 2025

Putin says more countries choose not to succumb...

October 28, 2022

Zambia to host AU ministerial meeting to discuss...

May 20, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.