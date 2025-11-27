Floods, landslides kill 9 in Indonesia’s Aceh

JAKARTA, Nov. 27 — Nine people were killed as floods and landslides struck multiple regencies and towns in Aceh province, at the northern tip of Indonesia’s Sumatra Island, local officials said on Thursday.

“The landslides occurred at several points in Takengon City, Central Aceh Regency, leaving nine people dead,” Ibnu Harris Alhussain, head of the provincial Search and Rescue Office, told Xinhua by phone.

Rescuers from the local search and rescue offices, supported by soldiers, police officers and volunteers, have evacuated 289 residents, most of whom are women and children, and continued rescue operations, he said.

Heni Nurmaini, who heads emergency response, equipment and logistics at the provincial Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency, said floods and landslides had affected several regencies, including Pidie Jaya, East Aceh and Aceh Tamiang, among others. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

