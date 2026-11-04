CIIE key platform for advanced technologies, innovation, says Samsung executive

by Xinhua writer Huang Xinxin

SEOUL, Nov. 4 — The China International Import Expo (CIIE) serves as an important platform for multinational companies to launch new products, showcase new technologies and expand their presence in the Chinese market, Zhang Daijun, senior vice president of Samsung China, said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

This year marks Samsung’s ninth consecutive appearance at the CIIE. Alongside its continued participation in the expo, the South Korean conglomerate has continued to increase investment, expand research and development capabilities and localize production of high-end products in China.

In recent years, almost all of Samsung’s investment in China has gone into high-end industries such as semiconductors and new energy vehicle batteries, with the company further directing production capacity and R&D resources toward emerging fields with higher added value, Zhang said.

Samsung currently operates 15 manufacturing enterprises in China, with cumulative investment of about 59 billion U.S. dollars. Investment in advanced industries accounts for nearly 90 percent, according to the company.

Zhang said Samsung has continued to deepen industrial development and innovation cooperation in China. Its R&D centers in the country have developed end-to-end innovation capabilities in fields including artificial intelligence (AI), mobile communications and semiconductors, under the approach of “developing in China and innovating for the world.”

This year, Samsung established its first overseas R&D center for biopharmaceuticals in Beijing and its first overseas advanced manufacturing technology research institute in Suzhou city in east China, he said.

At the ninth CIIE, Samsung will showcase a range of cutting-edge technologies in semiconductors and AI, covering areas such as smart devices and future mobility. The exhibition will present the company’s innovation achievements across the entire industrial chain, Zhang said.

A high-end ultrasound diagnostic system manufactured at Samsung’s Suzhou facility will also make its debut at the expo, he added.

According to Zhang, the CIIE is not only an important platform for multinational companies to expand in the Chinese market, but also a vivid reflection of China’s commitment to opening up.

“China’s firm commitment to expanding high-standard opening up has created more opportunities for international enterprises, and provided a stable and predictable environment for their development, injecting greater certainty into global trade cooperation,” he added.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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