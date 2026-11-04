Trending Now
Home InternationalAmerica 3 dead in shooting in U.S. Washington state
3 dead in shooting in U.S. Washington state
AmericaCurrent AffairsInternationalPolice Report

3 dead in shooting in U.S. Washington state

November 4, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4 — A shooting in Spokane County in the U.S. state of Washington on Tuesday afternoon has left two people and the suspect dead, with two sheriff’s deputies critically wounded, local media reported Wednesday.

According to County Sheriff John Nowels, the deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence shooting at a residence after a woman reported that she had been shot and needed medical attention.

The SWAT Team was called in to assist after authorities learned that the suspect had an active felony warrant, Nowels said.

The two wounded deputies and the woman were transported to hospital for treatment. The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, the sheriff said.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims or the suspect. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 4
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Iran urges IAEA to condemn Israel’s “intentional” attack...

March 20, 2026

Europe halts U.S.-bound parcels over tax rule shake-up

August 24, 2025

Fighting, restrictions limit aid access in DRC’s South...

November 27, 2025

Former senior banking regulatory official under investigation

July 30, 2021

Nigerian president confirms rescue of over 100 kidnapped...

December 9, 2025

DPRK destroyer test-fires strategic cruise missiles

March 11, 2026

Israel confirms killing of senior Hamas commander

December 14, 2025

UN human rights chief urges Israel to halt...

August 8, 2025

Iran’s president vows “strong” retaliation if infrastructure, economic...

March 28, 2026

African governments urged to reduce risks in rural...

March 27, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.