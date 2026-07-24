Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House on Tuesday: PM’s office

JERUSALEM, July 24 — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the prime minister’s office on Friday.

Netanyahu will also attend Senator Lindsey Graham’s funeral services in Washington on Tuesday, the statement read, adding that he will depart for Washington on Monday.

The visit comes amid the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. Israel’s state-owned Kan TV News quoted Israeli officials as saying that if Trump allows Israel to attack Iran, it is ready to do so.

According to Israeli sources, Israel is interested in Trump’s approval to strike targets in Iran that have not been attacked by the Israeli air force in previous wars, such as energy targets.(Xinhua)

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