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3 counter-terrorism personnel killed in bomb explosion in N. Iraq
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3 counter-terrorism personnel killed in bomb explosion in N. Iraq

May 24, 2026

BAGHDAD, May 24  — The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday that three of its members were killed and four others wounded by an explosive device left by the Islamic State (IS) militant group in the northern province of Nineveh.

The incident occurred when an explosive device detonated while they were performing national duties in the desert area, according to a CTS statement.

Despite the casualties, the service emphasized that it will continue pursuing the remnants of terrorism and protecting the security and stability of Iraq, according to the statement.

Four IS militants were killed in aerial and ground operations in northern Iraq’s Kirkuk province, the Iraqi military said Saturday.

While Iraq declared total victory over IS in 2017, the group’s remnants, along with unexploded ordnance and explosive devices left behind in desert and mountainous areas, continue to pose significant security threats to the country. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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