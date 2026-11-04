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China becomes Norway’s third-largest seafood export market in October
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China becomes Norway’s third-largest seafood export market in October

November 4, 2026

OSLO, Nov. 4 — China became Norway’s third-largest seafood export market by value in October, with shipments to the country increasing 12 percent year-on-year, the Norwegian Seafood Council said Wednesday.

Norway exported seafood worth 1.16 billion Norwegian kroner (127 million U.S. dollars) to China in October, the council said, adding that exports to China had continued to grow, while shipments to the United States declined, driven by lower volumes of fresh and frozen salmon fillets.

China was also Norway’s largest market for frozen cod in October. Shipments reached 1,026 metric tons, up 186 percent year-on-year, while their value increased 182 percent, the council said.

Norway’s overall seafood exports totaled 1.97 billion dollars in October, virtually unchanged from a year earlier. Salmon export value reached a monthly record, while both volumes and values fell for wild-caught species including cod, mackerel and haddock.

A stronger Norwegian krone against the dollar and euro weighed on export earnings measured in local currency, according to the council.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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