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U.S. soldier stationed in SW Japan arrested over alleged theft
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U.S. soldier stationed in SW Japan arrested over alleged theft

May 17, 2026

TOKYO, May 17 — A U.S. Navy serviceman stationed in southwestern Japan was arrested by local police on Sunday on suspicion of stealing a wallet and other belongings, Kyodo News reported.

The incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m. local time inside a taxi in Sasebo in Nagasaki Prefecture. The suspect allegedly stole a paper bag containing a wallet, a smartphone, and other items worth about 105,000 yen (around 661 U.S. dollars).

The taxi driver called the police, saying a man suddenly got into the cab, argued with a woman inside the vehicle, and then took away the paper bag.

The report added that the serviceman is stationed at the U.S. military base in Sasebo and has denied part of the allegations. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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