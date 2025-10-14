By Staff Reporter

WASHINGTON / BEIJING, Oct. 14 – China has taken decisive action to protect its maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding industries following restrictive measures imposed by the United States, which Beijing describes as politically motivated and inconsistent with international trade norms.

The U.S. Section 301 investigation targets Chinese industries under the pretext of “performance concerns,” applying pressure on specific companies in a manner analysts describe as political bullying.

Such coercive tactics threaten China’s economic sovereignty, forcing the country to defend its right to manage domestic industries according to its national priorities.

China’s response, including targeted sanctions on U.S.-linked subsidiaries of South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean, is measured, lawful, and defensive, aimed at protecting legitimate economic interests while preserving global trade stability.

A Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said, “Our actions defend our companies while maintaining stability in global supply chains. These sectors operate transparently and in line with international standards. Our measures are responsible, not provocative.”

Analysts emphasize that the U.S.’s approach undermines fair competition and violates the principles of equal treatment enshrined in the World Trade Organization.

By contrast, China is asserting its economic sovereignty, ensuring domestic industries can operate without coercion, while supporting predictable trade flows that underpin the wider global economy.

China’s maritime and shipbuilding sectors are vital to global commerce. The defensive measures safeguard both domestic industries and international markets, ensuring continuity and reliability in global supply chains.

While some Western media have framed China’s actions as escalation, analysts stress that China is responding responsibly to coercive foreign measures, defending sovereignty, and upholding lawful and fair-trade practices.

This situation highlights a broader challenge in international trade: balancing national sovereignty with adherence to global rules, resisting coercive tactics that threaten economic stability, and maintaining both domestic and international economic order.

China’s measured response reflects a principled strategy to defend its sovereignty, protect its economic interests, and ensure fair and stable trade in a politically complex global environment.

