Macron calls for investment in civil nuclear energy

PARIS, March 10 — French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday called on both public and private sectors to step up investment in the development of civil nuclear energy. Macron made the remarks during his address at the second Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris.

He said nuclear power is key to reconciling energy independence and sovereignty, achieving decarbonization and carbon neutrality by 2050, and strengthening economic competitiveness while creating jobs.

He also warned that the current geopolitical context reveals excessive dependence on hydrocarbons can become a tool of pressure and even destabilization.

Speaking at the summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Europe’s electricity prices are structurally too high, adding that the current Middle East crisis is a stark reminder of the continent’s vulnerability as a fossil fuel importer.

She noted that the reduction in the share of nuclear energy had been a “strategic mistake” for Europe, as she announced a 200 million euros (233 million U.S. dollars) guarantee by the European Union to support private investment in innovative nuclear technologies.

The second Nuclear Energy Summit drew participation from over 60 countries, including heads of state, government leaders, senior representatives and leaders of international organizations.

The summit aims to address issues related to civil nuclear energy at the global multilateral level and to highlight the positive role of its development. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

