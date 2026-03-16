Reopening Strait of Hormuz “not simple task”: British PM

LONDON, March 16 — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday that Britain is working with allies on a “viable plan” to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that restoring freedom of navigation in the key waterway is “not a simple task.”

Speaking at 10 Downing Street in London, Starmer said reopening the strait is crucial for ensuring stability in global markets and maintaining secure international shipping.

He said Britain is coordinating with its allies to develop a workable approach to restore navigation in the region following the recent escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

Starmer added that reopening the strait will not be a NATO mission. “Let me be clear, that won’t be and it’s never been envisioned to be a NATO mission,” he said.

Starmer also provided an update on Britain’s activities in the region, saying more than 92,000 British nationals have returned to Britain on commercial and government-chartered flights.

Support efforts for British citizens in Lebanon are continuing, he added. U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Sunday that NATO would face a “very bad” future if its allies fail to take action to help Washington keep the Strait of Hormuz open, the Financial Times reported. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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