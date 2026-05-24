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At least 28 killed in mine collapse in northern Angola
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At least 28 killed in mine collapse in northern Angola

May 24, 2026

LUANDA, May 24  — At least 28 people were killed on Saturday in a landslide at an illegal gold mine in Nambuangongo Municipality of Angola’s northern Bengo Province, local authorities said.

Police spokesperson Gaspar Luis Inacio said 13 of the victims were members of the same family, adding that two people remain missing.

He said search and rescue operations are underway as authorities work to locate possible victims trapped in the collapsed mine.

Francisco Rodrigues, health supervisor at Bengo Central Hospital, said at least three injured people are receiving treatment at the hospital.

“Their condition is stable. They underwent X-ray examinations and remain under medical observation,” Rodrigues said.

He added that all three patients are conscious and out of danger, with no immediate need for transfer to other medical facilities. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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