Old Mutual sponsors 2023 CrossFit Damascus Open

Windhoek, Feb. 20 – Through its Wealth division, Old Mutual Namibia has once again pledged its support for CrossFit Damascus and the 2023 CrossFit Open games. Because the two organizations share a passion for doing extraordinary things, Old Mutual Wealth has become synonymous with the CrossFit Damascus Open.

“Both Wealth and CrossFit’s target audiences value community building. Given the rise in popularity and support for CrossFit in recent years, it makes sense for Old Mutual Wealth to collaborate with one of the country’s premier CrossFit gyms. “Old Mutual Wealth wants to be a part of the growth story and is excited about the future,” says Wikus Fourie, Wealth Chief Executive Officer at Old Mutual Namibia.

“The CrossFit Games started on 18 February 2023 and will take place each Friday for the next two weeks. CrossFit has made this Open to be the most accessible one in history with RX, Scaled, Teens, Masters, Foundations and Adaptive categories,” shares Patrick De Goede, Head Coach and Co-owner of Damascus Gym.

“This means that everyone can get involved. There will be people competing in the actual regional and worldwide games, but some will just be doing it for health and fitness purposes. The CrossFit games will be taking place across five local CrossFit gyms around the country and Old Mutual has pledged its support towards CrossFit Damascus, which is amongst the biggest of the gyms participating,” Fourie shares.

Old Mutual will be sponsoring the prizes for these games held at CrossFit Damascus which will be handed over every week for the next three weeks as well as the T-shirts that will be worn by participants, staff, and judges.

“As it is now, the CrossFit games at the Damascus gym have gotten the second largest enrolment of athletes on the continent, which is exceptional and shows dedication amongst our Namibian athletes. As an organisation focused on empowering our community, we are proud to be associated with not only the games, but the Damascus Gym as well,” Fourie adds.

About the CrossFit Damascus Gym

CrossFit Damascus Gym is enthusiastic about building fitness, character, and faith. They do this by offering a unique training experience, investing in the community, and constantly improving their systems. Their gym offers CrossFit training to people from all occupations who constantly challenge themselves to become better people within society.

CrossFit emphasizes functional movement patterns, such as squats, deadlifts, and Olympic lifts, and it aims to increase cardiovascular endurance, strength, flexibility, and power. It has become popular among athletes and fitness enthusiasts who are looking for a challenging workout that emphasizes both strength and cardiovascular fitness.