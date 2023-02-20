Biden makes surprise trip to Kiev amid anti-war rally at home

KYIV, Feb. 20 — U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday arrived in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, one day after thousands rallied in Washington to protest U.S. war-mongering foreign policy and its role in various conflicts across the globe.

Media reports said Biden will announce a 500-million U.S. dollar military aid to Ukraine, a move that is widely believed to further escalate the regional conflict.

Domestically, Biden is currently faced with mounting pressures due to thorny issues, including a hazmat train derailment. (Xinhua)