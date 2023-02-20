Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe’s son arrested on property damage allegations

HARARE, Feb. 20 — Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s son, Robert Tinotenda Mugabe (Junior), has been arrested on allegations of malicious damage to property at a suburban house during a weekend party in Avondale in the northwest of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest in a statement and said Mugabe (Junior), aged 31, was due to appear in court soon on Monday.

Mugabe was arrested on Sunday after a complaint by his friend Nkatazo Sindiso that he destroyed property worth 12,000 U.S. dollars at House Number 3A Verdi Lane, Strathaven, Harare, Zimbabwe’s official news agency New Ziana quoted Nyathi as saying. (Xinhua)