Trending Now
Home InternationalCRIME Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe’s son arrested on property damage allegations
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe’s son arrested on property damage allegations
CRIME

Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe’s son arrested on property damage allegations

February 20, 2023

HARARE, Feb. 20 — Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s son, Robert Tinotenda Mugabe (Junior), has been arrested on allegations of malicious damage to property at a suburban house during a weekend party in Avondale in the northwest of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest in a statement and said Mugabe (Junior), aged 31, was due to appear in court soon on Monday.

Mugabe was arrested on Sunday after a complaint by his friend Nkatazo Sindiso that he destroyed property worth 12,000 U.S. dollars at House Number 3A Verdi Lane, Strathaven, Harare, Zimbabwe’s official news agency New Ziana quoted Nyathi as saying.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 63
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Uganda asks DR Congo-based rebels to surrender under...

December 13, 2021

S. Africa to review Zondo commission report

January 12, 2022

Death toll in random shooting in Johannesburg’s tavern...

July 10, 2022

21 people killed in Somalian hotel attack, says...

August 21, 2022

Mali: Army death toll rises to 16 in...

March 24, 2022

S. African police arrests man with 11 rhino...

February 3, 2022

Gov’t forces thwart smuggling of ivory tusks, pangolin...

February 11, 2022

At least 20 injured in bomb attack in...

January 26, 2023

S. Africa’s National Assembly “extensively destroyed” by fire:...

January 3, 2022

13 kg cocaine seized at Nigerian airport

April 11, 2022

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.