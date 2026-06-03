AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Job Opportunity: Consultant – NAMIBIA

Job Opportunity: Consultant – NAMIBIA

Does the idea of doing something that really makes a difference in people’s lives while being well- compensated intrigue you? Are you looking to work for an organization that encourages growth and success from each one of its employees?

If so, AIDS Healthcare Foundation is the place for you!

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is the world’s largest public health non-profit organization, providing cutting-edge medicine, treatment, prevention, testing, and advocacy services to more than 2.5 million people living with HIV/AIDS across 50 countries—regardless of ability to pay.

AHF was founded in 1987 and employs over 7,000 staff globally and has since been a leader in innovative HIV prevention, treatment, and care. As we continue to expand our Africa Bureau operations, AHF intends to establish a new start-

up program In Africa, where AHF launched its international operations in 2002, the Africa Bureau supports high- impact HIV/AIDS programs in 15 countries currently, including South Africa, Uganda, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Ghana and has potential expansion to more countries.

We are seeking a highly experienced Consultant to lead the foundational establishment of the AHF Namibia program. This includes navigating the legal and regulatory registration processes, securing government partnerships, and conducting the situational assessments necessary to launch operations in Windhoek and priority regions.

Scope of Work

• Legal Registration: Coordinate with legal counsel to register AHF as an authorized entity in Namibia (e.g., Section 21 Company or Association not for Gain), ensuring compliance with the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA).

• Government Partnership: Facilitate and secure Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) and other relevant government agencies.

• Needs Assessment: Conduct a comprehensive situational analysis of HIV, AIDS, TB, and Sexual & Reproductive Health (SRH) in Namibia, recommending strategic regions for intervention over a 1– 5-year horizon.

• Facility Assessments: Identify suitable health facilities for AHF’s integrated service delivery model, focusing on regions with high prevalence and acceptable security.

• Operational Setup: Develop a program concept proposal, 12-month workplan, and startup budget in collaboration with the Africa Bureau team.

• Vendor Management: Map and vet local vendors for medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and office infrastructure, ensuring alignment with Namibian procurement standards.

• Representation: Represent AHF in high-level stakeholder meetings and serve as the primary point of contact for the Africa Bureau during the startup phase.

Expected Deliverables

• Official authorization/registration to operate in Namibia.

• Executed MOUs with the MoHSS and key NGO partners.

• Comprehensive Needs Assessment and Health Facility Assessment reports.

• A localized Program Concept Proposal and Startup Budget.

• Monthly progress reports detailing achievements, legal filings, and stakeholder engagement. Required Expertise & Qualifications

• Education: Medical Degree with a Post Graduate Degree in Public Health (min. 7 years’ experience) OR an MA/MS in a relevant field (min. 5 years’ experience).

• Experience: Proven track record in NGO operations and startup programming within the Namibian health sector.

• Local Knowledge: Strong existing relationships with Namibian health authorities and a deep understanding of the Namibia Medicines Regulatory Council (NMRC) requirements.

• Communication: Exceptional reporting skills and the ability to negotiate complex agreements at a ministerial level.

Application submission Requirements

Interested candidates should email their applications with their comprehensive Curriculum Vitae with at least three traceable referees to AHF HR at HR.SouthAfrica@ahf.org closing date 14 June 2026, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. AHF is an equal opportunity employer. All forms of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. NB. Applicants must ensure that the email subject line is clearly labeled with the title of the position and country for which they are applying, as illustrated on the poster.

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