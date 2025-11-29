Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Malaysia to develop new port in Johor state with eye on logistics, job creation
Malaysia to develop new port in Johor state with eye on logistics, job creation
AsiaEconomicsInternationalOpportunitysocial issues

Malaysia to develop new port in Johor state with eye on logistics, job creation

November 29, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 29– Malaysia will develop a new port in Johor state with an eye on strengthening its maritime logistics competitiveness and supply chain resilience, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Saturday.

The port will also play a significant role in job creation, with an expected 45,000 employment opportunities, as well as attract supporting industries and open doors for small and medium enterprises to participate in international commerce, Anwar said in his opening speech at the Maharani Freeport launch in Tanjung Emas.

Anwar said the strategic location of the port along the Strait of Malacca makes it perfectly situated to serve as a central hub for transshipment, logistics and regional trade, linking the economies of the Indo-Pacific with the markets of the Middle East and Europe.

“We aim to strengthen these pillars by expanding our maritime capacity, enhancing our logistics competitiveness and deepening Malaysia’s participation in global supply chains, as well as driving the nation closer to our economic targets,” he said.

Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar officiated at the launch, joined by key state and federal-level officials.

The port, developed by Maharani Energy Gateway, is expected to attract 144 billion ringgit (34.8 billion U.S. dollars) in long-term investments from global investors and will have a significant multiplier impact on the state and the national economy, the company said in a statement.

The Maharani Freeport master plan involves 1,295 hectares of reclaimed land.

The three artificial islands have four main components: the Maharani Energy Hub, the Maharani Deep Seaport, the Maharani Freeport Industrial Park, and the Maharani Freeport Financial Hub.

The hub will serve as a one-stop center for oil trading, storage, blending, bunkering, ship maintenance, and deep-sea services. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 55
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Netherlands to deploy Patriots, NASAMS and anti-drone systems...

September 30, 2025

UN accuses Israeli forces of firing near peacekeepers...

November 16, 2025

Criminals of northern Myanmar telecom fraud groups sentenced...

September 29, 2025

Ukraine, Russia trade strikes on energy supply facilities

October 20, 2025

Uganda welcomes ICC war crimes hearing against rebel...

September 10, 2025

Social media platforms required to deactivate accounts of...

September 16, 2025

Fire breaks out in Ukraine’s gov’t building following...

September 7, 2025

Over 80 killed in ADF rebel attack in...

September 9, 2025

Class action filed over sexual assault, discrimination within...

October 24, 2025

China raises additional tariffs to 84 pct on...

April 9, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.