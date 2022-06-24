Trending Now
Windhoek and Bukalo partner for development
Windhoek and Bukalo partner for development

June 24, 2022

By Cathy Godfrey

KATIMA MULILO, 24 June 2022 – The City of Windhoek and Bukalo Village Council signed a partnership and cooperation memorandum at Katima Mulilo on Thursday.

The partnership idea came about when former mayor Job Amupanda visited the Bukalo council last year.

Bukalo deputy chairperson, Beaven Sakutuka, said five key areas were identified that could be strengthened by this collaboration. These are urban planning, human resources, technical support, tourism and culture, and waste management.

Councillor Otille Ulukule said the City of  Windhoek had a leading role to play in supporting and learning from village councils around the country by developing and assisting upcoming councils. They are enhancing the government’s capacity to tackle developmental challenges, she said.

She hoped the partnership would be successfully implemented and help better the lives of the local people through proper management of the projects and that, she said, could be achieved through accountability.

The partnership is for five years and is renewable. – Namibia Daily News

