Namibia discovers high-quality, light oil offshore in Orange Basin

WINDHOEK, April 25 — The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) on Thursday announced an offshore oil discovery on Block 2914, located offshore in Namibia‘s Orange Basin.

As a partner in the exploration venture, NAMCOR shared the update from Rhino Resources, the project’s operator that confirmed the discovery of hydrocarbons at the Capricornus 1-X well.

“The results of the comprehensive wireline and drill stem testing programs have proven the existence of a high-quality light-oil bearing reservoir, with no observed water contact,” said Rhino Resources Chief Executive Travis Smithard. Meanwhile, NAMCOR said it remains committed to advancing Namibia‘s upstream potential through strategic partnerships and technical excellence, supporting the country’s ambitions to become a key player in the global energy sector. (Xinhua)