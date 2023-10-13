Okahao’s Municipal Debt Relief Program Nears Its Final Deadline

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Okahao, October 13 – The Okahao Town Council has recently made a significant announcement regarding the final extension of its Debt Relief Incentive Program (DRIP). The purpose of this communication is to inform all customers with outstanding municipal accounts about their last and ultimate opportunity to benefit from the program.

The DRIP initiative, as emphasized in the council’s statement, is designed to provide relief to customers burdened with debt by waiving the interest charges incurred on their municipal accounts. By entering into a debt repayment agreement with the council, these customers are granted a reasonable timeframe to settle their debts, including the capital amount invoiced, minus any interests.

The program has been operational since 2020, but with the recent announcement, it has reached its final extension phase. Over the past 18 months (from 01 March 2020 to 31 August 2023), DRIP has diligently served individuals in settling their overdue arrears, considering the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To encourage customers to address their accounts promptly, the council has provided specific relief details. Those settling their accounts in October will enjoy a substantial 75% interest relief, while customers settling in November will receive a 50% interest relief.

However, customers should note that no further extensions of DRIP will be offered beyond this final phase. As such, it is crucial for all individuals with outstanding accounts to take advantage of this opportunity before it expires. The council urges customers to settle their accounts accordingly to avail themselves of the benefits provided by DRIP.

For further details and assistance, concerned parties are encouraged to contact the Okahao Town Council directly. The council remains committed to supporting its customers in navigating their financial obligations while building a stronger community.