Disability is not inability for Damaseb

By Namasiku Dube

GROOTFONTEIN, May 23 – A 47-year-old Grootfontein resident Mike Adors Damaseb is an artist (painter) who has proved that disability is not an inability when it comes to using one’s talent.

Damaseb has a disability as he was diagnosed with diabetes and both his legs were amputated in 2022.

He then trained his three sons that help him with his daily painting activities.

“My biggest challenge is the transport, as I only depend on my two sons to push me whenever we get some small tenders,” he said.

He appealed to good Samaritans to assist him to acquire an automatic wheelchair to enable him to move from one place to another. – Namibia Daily News.