Trending Now
Home NationalCommunity Disability is not inability for Damaseb
Disability is not inability for Damaseb
Community

Disability is not inability for Damaseb

May 23, 2022

By Namasiku Dube

GROOTFONTEIN, May 23 – A 47-year-old Grootfontein resident Mike Adors Damaseb is an artist (painter) who has proved that disability is not an inability when it comes to using one’s talent.

Damaseb has a disability as he was diagnosed with diabetes and both his legs were amputated in 2022.

He then trained his three sons that help him with his daily painting activities.

“My biggest challenge is the transport, as I only depend on my two sons to push me whenever we get some small tenders,” he said.

He appealed to good Samaritans to assist him to acquire an automatic wheelchair to enable him to move from one place to another. – Namibia Daily News.

 

 

 

 

Post Views: 112
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Maize Truck Mysteriously Catches Fire

January 21, 2022

Taxi drivers over the moon due to the...

April 14, 2022

Bank Windhoek assists fire-victim family.

August 4, 2020

NEIGHBOURLY SUPPORT BETWEEN ORUUUA PRIMARY SCHOOL AND O&L...

November 23, 2021

Project Shine continues in Swakopmund

May 9, 2022

Capricorn Foundation supports remote pre-schools through the Amos...

December 7, 2021

China Town demonstrators due in Windhoek Magistrate’s Court...

May 14, 2022

Namibia region launches food security, conservation initiative

March 30, 2022

It costs N$50 a day for 25 litres...

May 16, 2022

Karibib constituency residents urged to handle fire with...

May 7, 2022