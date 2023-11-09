City of Windhoek Empowers Communities with Ongoing Electrification Project

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 9 — The City of Windhoek’s commitment to providing essential services to its residents was evident as Alderwoman Fransina Kahungu, Chairperson of the Provision of Basic Services Committee, visited the ongoing informal settlement electrification project in Babylon’s Omuvapu Street, situated in the Tobias Hainyeko Constituency.

Accompanied by the City’s dedicated electricity inspectors, Alderwoman Kahungu witnessed the progress of the project, which aims to bring electricity to informal settlements, improving living conditions and fostering community development.

As part of the inspection, Alderwoman Kahungu expressed her delight at the successful activation of electricity in 21 out of 76 households on blocks 3192 and 3193. Her joy was particularly emphasized as the electrification coincides with the year-end examinations, providing learners with a conducive environment for focused studying.

Dawid Pavaza, an Engineer in Planning and Design, provided insight into the project’s status, acknowledging that while progress is commendable, there has been a low turnout from residents who have installations on their properties but have not yet applied for electricity connections. He urged these residents to visit the City’s property management office, located at single quarters, opposite Choppies, to complete their applications.

To enhance the security and efficiency of the electricity distribution, the City of Windhoek has implemented split meters. These meters are strategically placed on pole boxes, restricting direct access for customers. Instead, a keypad unit is provided for entering prepaid tokens, preventing tampering or bypassing of the meters.

One of the beneficiaries, Maria Shikulo, expressed her excitement about gaining access to electricity. With this newfound resource, she plans to start a small business selling basic goods like fish to her fellow residents. Maria’s story exemplifies how access to electricity can unlock entrepreneurial opportunities and contribute to economic empowerment within the community.

The electrification project is made possible through funding from the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, with Together Electrical CC serving as the dedicated contractor responsible for installing electricity in the area. This initiative exemplifies the City of Windhoek’s dedication to improving infrastructure and services, ultimately contributing to community development and progress. As the project continues to unfold, it signifies a step forward in providing equal opportunities and improving the quality of life for all residents.