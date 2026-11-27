WINDHOEK, Nov. 27 — Namibia aims to regain its foot-and-mouth disease-free status within six months through a vaccination and livestock culling strategy, its agriculture minister said Thursday.

The six-month option would involve vaccination within a designated containment area, followed by stamping-out, subject to applicable requirements and regulations, Namibia’s Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform Inge Zaamwani said.

A 12-month alternative involving continued vaccination, surveillance and post-vaccination monitoring may be implemented if the shorter pathway proves unachievable, she said.

In the Kharas Region, the outbreak remains confined to 18 infected establishments in the Karasburg State Veterinary District, while the outbreak in the Zambezi Region remains confined to Kalala Island.

Both were confirmed as Southern African Territories 1 Topotype 3, the same strain causing outbreaks in other Southern African Development Community countries, although the two Namibian outbreaks are not linked, she added.

Despite trade restrictions, Namibia has exported over 6,000 head of livestock to Mauritius earlier in the month, Zaamwani said, adding that the United Kingdom has also permitted the release of nine certified consignments into its market, while the government continues to engage South Africa, Botswana and the European Union to facilitate trade.

The government is strengthening surveillance, vaccination and livestock movement controls, while planning to construct a veterinary cordon fence in the Kharas Region to separate infected areas from unaffected zones, Zaamwani said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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