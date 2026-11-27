TEHRAN, Nov. 27– The navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said Friday that a “violating” oil tanker attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz via an “unauthorized” route exploded and caught fire after hitting naval mines north of Oman’s Al Ghanam Island.

The vessel had been trying to pass through the waterway “stealthily” along with another oil tanker, the navy said in a statement on the IRGC’s official news outlet Sepah News.

Following the blast, the second tanker changed course and turned back, it added.

The navy said the number of “violating” tankers attempting to use the strait’s “unauthorized” route has dropped sharply in recent days, “which is indicative of its forces’ power and absolute sovereignty over the waterway’s eastern and western parts.”

Iran tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz on Feb. 28, barring safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iranian territory. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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