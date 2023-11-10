Trending Now
Legal Assistance Centre Launches EU-Funded Project to Empower San Communities in Namibia
Legal Assistance Centre Launches EU-Funded Project to Empower San Communities in Namibia

November 10, 2023

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 10 — The Legal Assistance Centre is proud to announce the initiation of its groundbreaking project, ‘Empowering the San: Legal Capacity building for Human Rights Access,’ generously funded by the European Union with EUR 330,000. In collaboration with key stakeholders, this project marks a significant step towards addressing the long-standing challenges faced by the San peoples of Namibia.

Commencing this November, the three-year project aims to bring about tangible improvements in the living conditions of the San communities. Despite 33 years of independence, comprehensive studies highlight that the collective situation of the San has not witnessed substantial enhancements. While certain communities may experience marginal improvements, the overarching goal is to empower the San to independently access their rights.

 

The project’s key objectives include enhancing San communities’ access to fundamental constitutional and international human rights, bolstering awareness and advocacy capacities against all forms of discrimination, increasing opportunities for minority participation in decision-making processes, and fortifying regulatory capacities in social services, quality health, and affordable education.

The launch event, scheduled to unveil further details of the project’s actions, signifies a crucial milestone in addressing the challenges faced by the San communities and fostering a more inclusive and empowered society. The Legal Assistance Centre, along with its collaborators, is dedicated to making a lasting impact on the lives of the San people in Namibia.

