WINDHOEK, Nov. 27– Chinese and Namibian companies could build on their investment in renewable energy to manufacture equipment in Namibia for customers across southern Africa, a Namibian green hydrogen expert said.

Jona Musheko, manager of external affairs and communications at the Namibia Green Hydrogen Programme, identified solar panels, batteries and electrical equipment as promising areas for local production.

Chinese manufacturers could gain a base from which to serve the region, while Namibian firms and workers could take on assembly, maintenance and other skilled work, said Musheko in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Namibia’s sunshine and strong coastal winds give it an advantage in generating renewable power, and the port of Walvis Bay gives manufacturers access to markets beyond the country’s borders, he said.

Transport corridors link the Atlantic port to landlocked members of the Southern African Development Community, including Botswana and Zambia. Musheko said a reliable supply of affordable electricity was a priority for Namibia as it sought to develop new industries.

Under its national renewable energy policy, Namibia aims for renewables to account for at least 70 percent of the electricity generated within the country by 2030. “Chinese investment and technological expertise could therefore contribute significantly to expanding renewable generation, battery storage, grid infrastructure and green hydrogen production.

Our priority is to build a diversified and secure energy system that also supports new industries and employment,” Musheko told Xinhua. Wind power has already drawn investment from both countries. On Monday, CERIM Luderitz Energy held a groundbreaking ceremony in Windhoek for a wind farm near the southern port town of Luderitz.

The project is a joint adventure between China Energy Overseas Investment Co., Ltd. and Alpha Namibia Industries Renewable Power Limited. Under a 25-year power purchase agreement with NamPower, Namibia’s national electricity utility, the wind farm will supply up to 50 megawatts to the grid once it enters service.

The developers aim to begin commercial operations in 2028. For companies considering green hydrogen projects, the availability of affordable financing and the prospect of securing long-term buyers will be critical, Musheko said.

Developers need to invest in power generation, water supply and transmission networks before they can produce hydrogen on a large scale. At the UN climate change conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, this month, the Namibia Green Hydrogen Programme presented investors with a portfolio of green industrial projects at different stages of development.

The government selected 18 projects after an open call for proposals, including ventures to produce green ammonia and iron. The assessment covers permits, financing and prospective buyers. Furthermore, Namibia outlined its climate investment plans through 2035 at the conference.

Its third nationally determined contribution puts the cost of implementing its climate measures at about 14 billion U.S. dollars. “There are significant opportunities for Chinese companies and other international investors across renewable energy, green hydrogen, agriculture, water infrastructure, environmental conservation and industrial development,” Musheko said.

Namibia’s Sixth National Development Plan aims to raise employment in green hydrogen from 800 jobs in 2024 to 30,000 by 2030. Musheko added that training would give Namibians the opportunity to take on more of the technical work as new industries develop.

“Our ambition is not simply to import technologies for the green transition but to attract the industries that manufacture, assemble, maintain and eventually innovate these technologies within Namibia,” Musheko said. (Namibia Daily News /Xinhua)

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