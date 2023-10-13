Bafana Bafana Face Tunisia, Mali and Namibia in Afcon Group of Death

Benjamin Wickham

ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST, Oct. 13 — In a recent draw held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), South Africa’s national team, Bafana Bafana, found themselves placed in Group E. The group consists of formidable opponents in the form of Tunisia, Mali, and Namibia.

The draw was graced by former and current football stars, including Didier Drogba, Mikel Obi, Sadio Mane, and Achraf Hakimi, who conducted the proceedings.

Bafana’s last appearance in the Afcon was in 2019 when they reached the quarter-finals but were eliminated by Nigeria. This time around, they face a challenging group considered one of the toughest in the tournament.

Tunisia leads the group, currently ranked 25th in the world. With a wealth of experience and a roster featuring world-class players like Wahbi Khazri and Youssef Msakni, they pose a significant challenge.

Mali, ranked 45th globally, is another strong contender. Their team boasts a host of talented players, including Hamari Traore and Amadou Haidara.

Namibia, although the lowest-ranked team in the group at 111th globally, should not be underestimated. Their squad includes promising players like Peter Shalulile and Deon Hotto.

Bafana Bafana will need to display their best form to progress from this group. While they have a pool of talented players, including Percy Tau, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, and Keagan Dolly, success will depend on their collective effort and teamwork.

The 34th edition of Afcon is scheduled to commence on January 13 and conclude on February 11, featuring 24 participating teams.

Afcon Final Draw

– Group A: Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau

– Group B: Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique

– Group C: Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, Gambia

– Group D: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola

– Group E: Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia

– Group F: Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia, Tanzania