Trending Now
Home FeatureSports Bafana Bafana Face Tunisia, Mali and Namibia in Afcon Group of Death
Bafana Bafana Face Tunisia, Mali and Namibia in Afcon Group of Death
CAF President Patrice Motsepe during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Draw held at the Parc Des Expositions in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on 12 October 2023 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Sports

Bafana Bafana Face Tunisia, Mali and Namibia in Afcon Group of Death

October 13, 2023

Benjamin Wickham

ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST, Oct. 13 — In a recent draw held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), South Africa’s national team, Bafana Bafana, found themselves placed in Group E. The group consists of formidable opponents in the form of Tunisia, Mali, and Namibia.

The draw was graced by former and current football stars, including Didier Drogba, Mikel Obi, Sadio Mane, and Achraf Hakimi, who conducted the proceedings.

Bafana’s last appearance in the Afcon was in 2019 when they reached the quarter-finals but were eliminated by Nigeria. This time around, they face a challenging group considered one of the toughest in the tournament.

Tunisia leads the group, currently ranked 25th in the world. With a wealth of experience and a roster featuring world-class players like Wahbi Khazri and Youssef Msakni, they pose a significant challenge.

Mali, ranked 45th globally, is another strong contender. Their team boasts a host of talented players, including Hamari Traore and Amadou Haidara.

Namibia, although the lowest-ranked team in the group at 111th globally, should not be underestimated. Their squad includes promising players like Peter Shalulile and Deon Hotto.

Bafana Bafana will need to display their best form to progress from this group. While they have a pool of talented players, including Percy Tau, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, and Keagan Dolly, success will depend on their collective effort and teamwork.

The 34th edition of Afcon is scheduled to commence on January 13 and conclude on February 11, featuring 24 participating teams.

Afcon Final Draw

Group A: Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau
Group B: Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique
Group C: Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, Gambia
Group D: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola
Group E: Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia
Group F: Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia, Tanzania

Post Views: 12
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

10 players to represent Namibia in Chess events

March 27, 2019

PITSO ‘s AL ALHY WANT SHALULILE

April 9, 2021

Capricorn renews sponsorship for Eagles ahead of tour...

June 24, 2022

A Decade of Duels: Bafana Bafana vs. Namibia...

September 9, 2023

Kavango East beat Ohangwena

March 31, 2018

MTC Promises a better 2021 MTC Namibia Youth...

April 12, 2021

Young African eliminated from Debmarine Namibia Cup

March 26, 2018

Botswana-Namibia 2027 AFCON bid takes shape

May 14, 2022

Dupont injury leaves France without its talisman for...

September 23, 2023

Southern Stream First Division ready for kick-off

May 18, 2018