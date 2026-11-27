KAMPALA, Nov. 27– Qatar has lifted travel restrictions imposed on Ugandans in response to the Ebola outbreak, a senior Ugandan government official said Friday. Alan Kasujja, government spokesperson, told reporters in Kampala, Uganda’s capital, that normal entry and transit arrangements for Ugandans traveling through Qatar’s capital of Doha have resumed.

“This will help Ugandans whose journeys for work, study, business or tourism were disrupted,” Kasujja said. “Ugandans recruited through licensed agencies can again take up employment in Qatar, subject to the usual entry and work requirements,” he added.

Uganda had protested travel restrictions imposed by several countries following Ebola outbreaks in the region, arguing that blanket restrictions were unfair and failed to recognize the country’s public health response.

The World Health Organization and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared the end of Uganda’s 2026 Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in August after 42 consecutive days without a new confirmed case. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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