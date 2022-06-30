Teenage girl hangs herself at Okashipu

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, June 30 — A firewood collector on Wednesday stumbled upon the lifeless body of 16-year-old Lusia Namutenya Emvula, who died by hanging, at Okashipu village in Omusati’s, Ogongo constituency.

She was a Grade 10 learner at Mupewa Combined School in Oshikuku.

According to crime coordinator Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, the deceased was allegedly last seen on Tuesday at about 16h00 walking in the mahangu field of her grandmother but never came home.

“She was found hanging from a mopane tree with a rope around her neck,” he said.

He indicated that no suicide note was left behind and no foul play is suspected.

An inquest has been opened. – Namibia Daily News