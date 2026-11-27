WINDHOEK, Nov. 27 — Namibia is planning major railway expansions to facilitate mineral exports from neighbouring countries through the Port of Walvis Bay as a regional trade and logistics hub, an official said Thursday.

Speaking to lawmakers, Minister of Works and Transport Veikko Nekundi said the proposed Trans-Zambezi Railway will extend Namibia’s rail network by about 800 km from Grootfontein through Rundu to Katima Mulilo at the Zambian border, providing a rail link to Zambia’s Copperbelt mineral-producing region.

A feasibility study for the project, which is being assessed under a public-private partnership model, is 20 percent complete, Nekundi said. Namibia is also advancing the proposed 1,850-km Trans-Kalahari Railway, which will link Botswana’s coalfields, mineral-producing areas and inland logistics centres to the Port of Walvis Bay.

The project’s final feasibility study was completed in July 2026, and preparations are underway for requests for proposals inviting private companies to develop the infrastructure at their own cost, without government financial contributions, Nekundi said, adding that the estimated development cost is 2.859 billion U.S. dollars.

The two projects aim to shift freight from roads to rail, reduce road deterioration and improve regional trade connectivity, while positioning Walvis Bay as a gateway for exports from landlocked countries.

Nekundi also updated on the 207-km Kranzberg-Otjiwarongo railway upgrade, a 2.85-billion-Namibian-dollar project (about 162 million U.S. dollars) co-financed by the government and the African Development Bank. Construction is underway, although access to adequate water for construction remains a major challenge.

Track-laying is expected to begin in mid-2027, the minister said. Namibia has been pursuing infrastructure development to position itself as a regional logistics and trade hub, with the Port of Walvis Bay serving as a key gateway for landlocked countries in Southern Africa.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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