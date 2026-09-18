Lao gov’t, partners unite to strengthen maternal, child health services

VIENTIANE, Sept. 18 — The Lao government and development partners have launched a new phase of a joint program aimed at strengthening reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health services across Laos.

According to Lao News Agency on Friday, the Lao Ministry of Health, the government of Luxembourg, the United Nations Population Fund, the United Nations Children’s Fund, and the World Health Organization launched Phase IV of the UN Joint Program on Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH) here on Thursday.

The new program will support implementation of the ministry’s RMNCAH Strategy and Action Plan 2026-2030.

“The launch of the new RMNCAH Strategy and the commitment made by every province gives this partnership a clear national direction,” Lao Deputy Minister of Health Vannasay Sattakoun said.

The joint program has supported health services and systems in Savannakhet, Bolikhamxay and Bokeo provinces since 2011. During that period, Laos achieved the Sustainable Development Goal target for neonatal mortality, while under-five mortality fell significantly and access to skilled birth attendance and postnatal care expanded. Maternal mortality declined by 82 percent between 2000 and 2023, according to United Nations estimates.

VIENTIANE, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) — The Lao government and development partners have launched a new phase of a joint program aimed at strengthening reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health services across Laos.

According to Lao News Agency on Friday, the Lao Ministry of Health, the government of Luxembourg, the United Nations Population Fund, the United Nations Children’s Fund, and the World Health Organization launched Phase IV of the UN Joint Program on Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH) here on Thursday.

The new program will support implementation of the ministry’s RMNCAH Strategy and Action Plan 2026-2030.

“The launch of the new RMNCAH Strategy and the commitment made by every province gives this partnership a clear national direction,” Lao Deputy Minister of Health Vannasay Sattakoun said.

The joint program has supported health services and systems in Savannakhet, Bolikhamxay and Bokeo provinces since 2011. During that period, Laos achieved the Sustainable Development Goal target for neonatal mortality, while under-five mortality fell significantly and access to skilled birth attendance and postnatal care expanded. Maternal mortality declined by 82 percent between 2000 and 2023, according to United Nations estimates.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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