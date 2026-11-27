The airshow is scheduled to take place from Dec. 7 to 13 in Zhuhai, a coastal city in south China’s Guangdong Province.

It also marks the Airshow China debut of the Z-20T, the Army said, noting that helicopters carrying assault troops will conduct coordinated operations with ground equipment during the demonstrations, simulating fire strikes and air assault missions to seize and secure key positions.

In total, the PLA Army will present 24 pieces of active-duty main battle equipment across six categories, including the Type 100 tank, at the airshow.

The displays will also feature a range of unmanned and intelligent systems, highlighting the Army’s advances in mobile warfare, multidimensional offensive and defensive operations, and the development of unmanned and intelligent capabilities.

Army aviators and special forces personnel will interact with visitors, the service added.

The PLA Air Force and PLA Navy will also showcase advanced weaponry at the airshow, including the J-35A and J-20A stealth fighters, J-16 multirole fighter, Y-20B large transport aircraft, as well as Type 055 destroyer and Type 075 amphibious assault ship.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Airshow China. Since its inception in 1996, it has become an important platform for showcasing advanced aviation technologies and equipment from China and abroad. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)