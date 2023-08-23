Tragic Incident: 9-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Earth Dam in Oshana

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, Aug. 23 — A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in the Onyelelo village of Oshana region as a nine-year-old boy tragically drowned in an earth dam yesterday afternoon. The young victim was dispatched to fetch water from the dam when a tragic misfortune occurred—he slipped and fell into the water.

A close family member recounted that the family noticed the boy’s prolonged absence, which prompted them to initiate a search. Distressingly, they came across his t-shirt, underwear, and pants lying beside the dam. As nightfall descended, they promptly informed the police around 20:00, although the darkness thwarted their immediate efforts to retrieve the young boy’s body.

Tragedy struck yet again when the lifeless body of the deceased was recovered this morning by the dedicated members of the Namibian Police. The entire community is grappling with the heartbreak of the incident, as their thoughts and condolences go out to the grieving family. – Namibia Daily News