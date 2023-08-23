Trending Now
Home NationalCommunity Tragic Incident: 9-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Earth Dam in Oshana
Tragic Incident: 9-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Earth Dam in Oshana
Community

Tragic Incident: 9-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Earth Dam in Oshana

August 23, 2023

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, Aug. 23 — A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in the Onyelelo village of Oshana region as a nine-year-old boy tragically drowned in an earth dam yesterday afternoon. The young victim was dispatched to fetch water from the dam when a tragic misfortune occurred—he slipped and fell into the water.

A close family member recounted that the family noticed the boy’s prolonged absence, which prompted them to initiate a search. Distressingly, they came across his t-shirt, underwear, and pants lying beside the dam. As nightfall descended, they promptly informed the police around 20:00, although the darkness thwarted their immediate efforts to retrieve the young boy’s body.

Tragedy struck yet again when the lifeless body of the deceased was recovered this morning by the dedicated members of the Namibian Police. The entire community is grappling with the heartbreak of the incident, as their thoughts and condolences go out to the grieving family. – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 16
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Rani Group donates to governor’s blanket drive

July 6, 2022

MTC LEADS THE WAY IN RURAL ELECTRIFICATION.

October 21, 2020

Zambezi security guards wait and wait to be...

April 28, 2022

19-Year-Old Namibian Male Survives Brutal Stabbing Attack

July 31, 2023

Zambezi Easter Sports Festival kicks off today

April 14, 2022

Omuthiya council in spat over festival idea

July 22, 2022

Empowering women initiative helps rural women in Namibia...

October 17, 2022

Parents against schools’ stance on hairstyles

August 27, 2022

Capricorn Group Supports Community with Sustainable Food Garden...

April 24, 2023

Man finds direction in life after starting kapana...

November 25, 2022