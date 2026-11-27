ABIDJAN, Nov. 27– Ivorian Prime Minister Robert Beugre Mambe on Thursday called for accelerating local cashew processing to generate greater added value in the sector.

Speaking at the opening of the fifth International Exhibition of Cashew Processing Equipment and Technologies (SIETTA), Mambe commended the country’s progress, noting that its raw cashew nut production had exceeded 1.5 million metric tons and its local processing rate had reached 57 percent.

The prime minister called for further progress beyond these achievements. “Every day, we should regard the results already achieved as part of the past and consider the results yet to be achieved as our future challenges,” he said, urging the country to take further steps in adding value to its cashew production.

To accelerate the transformation of the sector, Mambe outlined four priorities: further increasing domestic raw cashew nut production, raising the local processing rate, strengthening national scientific and technological capabilities, and facilitating young entrepreneurs’ access to bank financing, particularly in secondary and tertiary processing.

He stressed the need to train more technicians, engineers and entrepreneurs capable of designing and manufacturing locally the equipment needed to process raw materials. “We have the capacity to do so,” he said, calling on banks to provide greater support for entrepreneurial initiatives in the sector.

For his part, Ivorian Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Food Production Bruno Nabagne Kone highlighted the progress made in the sector in recent years. In 2011, only 2 percent of the country’s cashew production was processed locally.

The rate rose to around 43 percent in 2025, when approximately 660,000 metric tons of raw cashew nuts were processed domestically, Kone said. This progress has made Cote d’Ivoire the world’s third-largest cashew nut processor and the second-largest exporter of cashew kernels.

The sector’s export revenues exceeded 1 trillion CFA francs (about 1.67 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, said the minister. In 2026, the volume of raw cashew nuts processed locally is expected to exceed 760,000 metric tons, while the local processing rate is projected to reach around 57 percent.

The minister also called for greater utilization of all parts of the cashew tree beyond the kernel. Figures presented at SIETTA showed Ivorian processing plants produced approximately 460,000 metric tons of cashew shells in 2025, a large proportion of which is still burned or left in piles.

Meanwhile, cashew orchards produce at least 7 million metric tons of cashew apples annually, most of which go to waste on the ground. The government aims to develop new markets for these by-products and promote more comprehensive utilization of cashew resources.

President Alassane Ouattara has also set a target of locally processing at least 80 percent of the country’s cashew production by 2030, Kone said. The fifth SIETTA is being held from Thursday to Saturday at the Palace of Culture in Treichville, Abidjan.

It brings together stakeholders from across the cashew industry under the theme “Cashew Processing: Beyond the Kernel.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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