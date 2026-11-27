MOSCOW, Nov. 27– The Russian government has extended a ban on aviation fuel exports, including fuel purchased through exchange trading, until March next year, the government press service said Friday.

According to a government statement, the extension will take effect on Dec. 1, 2026, and remain in force through March 31, 2027, prolonging the current export ban that was introduced in June and set to expire on Nov. 30.

The measure aims to stabilize the domestic fuel market and ensure reliable and uninterrupted supplies, the statement said.

The ban does not apply to aviation fuel supplies made under international intergovernmental agreements, it added.

Russia experienced fuel supply disruptions during the summer after repeated Ukrainian drone attacks on its energy infrastructure, prompting the government to introduce a series of export restrictions. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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