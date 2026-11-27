ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 27– Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday lauded the East African country’s rapidly expanding industrial landscape, announcing that the country’s industry has overtaken agriculture in the share of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first time.

“For the first time in our history, industry has managed to hold a larger share than agriculture. While the agriculture sector currently accounts for 31.4 percent of Ethiopia’s GDP, the industry sector holds 31.8 percent,” the prime minister said.

He made the remarks while presenting his government’s performance report to the Ethiopian House of Peoples’ Representatives, the lower chamber of the Ethiopian parliament, addressing major national priorities, overarching policy directions, and other pressing matters of national importance.

Regarding trade, he noted that the country generated 3.1 billion U.S. dollars from exports during the first three months of the 2026/2027 fiscal year, which started on July 8, marking a 25 percent increase compared to the same period last fiscal year.

On the digital finance service, Ahmed revealed that around 70 million citizens now use mobile banking services in the country, about 53.8 percent of the total population of about 130 million, significantly facilitating the flow of finance.

Last month, Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie disclosed that the country’s economy is projected to grow by 10.1 percent during the current fiscal year, building on 10.2 percent growth last fiscal year, despite global and domestic challenges. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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