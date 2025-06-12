Minister Musavyi Leads Namibian delegation to China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo.

By John Disho

WINDHOEK,June 12,The Namibian Minister of International Relations and Trade,Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, are currently in Hunan province at the invitation of H.E. Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China,will lead the Namibian delegation, which is drawn from the public and private sectors.

According to the media statement issued by Executive Director of the ministry,Ambassador Penda Naanda last week said that the Namibian delegation will seek to deepen strategic partnerships with China, by promoting economic diversification, infrastructure development, sustainable resource management, and regional integration.

While in China, Ashipala-Musavyi will also engage with her counterparts on bilateral and multilateral initiatives and future collaborations and will also participate at the ministerial meeting of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the 4th China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE),both to held in Changsha,Hunan Province ending this coming Sunday,15 June 2025.

This expo will offers Namibian entrepreneurs and investors the opportunity to connect with Chinese business leaders, showcase Namibia’s investment opportunities in sectors such as mining, tourism, agriculture and agribusiness, manufacturing renewable energy, and fisheries, as well as exploring new avenues for economic cooperation and private sector collaborations,said the statement of the ministry.

“We are keen to engage with our Chinese partners and fellow African nations to share knowledge,explore investment possibilities in the line with our national priorities” – senior diplomat Naanda said.

Namibian delegation are interested in areas such as renewable energy, transportation infrastructure and capacity building and the group is expected back home next week Monday – Namibia Daily News.

