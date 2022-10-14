Child labour becoming a norm in Windhoek

By Emilia Mbishi

Windhoek, Oct. 14 – Child labour is on the increase in the capital of Namibia, as children as young as 13 can be found on the busy streets of Katutura selling different products including fish, fruits and eggs.

Most of these child workers are taken from their homesteads, mainly in Angola and they are brought to Windhoek to work, for little or no pay. Most of them cannot read or write.

Sometimes they are lied to that their money is being sent to their parents and they continue working thinking their relatives are benefitting.

People who bring their children to Namibia sometimes also have relatives in Angola who entrust them with their children or recruit others for them with promises of jobs, education and a better life.

One worker who only wanted to be known as Natangwe said he came to Namibia seven years ago when he was about 13 years. Natagwe is not even sure of his age but guessed that he was 20 years although he looks younger.

He said he was brought to Namibia by a distant relative who had promised him a better future and identification documents.

He said all he wanted was to be able to raise enough money to buy a few heads of cattle when he returned home.

‘’We travel back home before December because the police at Oshivelo are very active during that time and we might get arrested,’’ Natangwe disclosed.

According to the Labour Act, children under the age of 14 cannot be employed in Namibia at all.

Natangwe said he only sees his employer once a month when comes to taking his money, as he stays alone in a shack in Babylon.

An expert from Childline/Lifeline Ms Victoria in a telephonic interview said the only way Natangwe and others like him could be assisted is to report their cases to the authorities and for them to get counselling.