China’s Zero Tariffs Welcomed and Came On Right Time.

By John K WaDisho

While majority of countries in the world complain about unjustified tariffs imposed by President of United States of America Donald Trump which he surprisingly enacted as series of steep protective tariffs affecting nearly all goods imported into the United States which rose from 2.5% to an estimated 27%, the highest level in history.

China’s zero -tariff initiative is regarded as manna for Namibia and the African continent at large.

In an ambitious move aimed at strengthening trade relations, China has declared its readiness to scrap tariffs for all 53 African nations with which it shares diplomatic ties. This announcement, made by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a recent meeting in Hunan province, is set to reshape the economic landscape of Africa, fostering greater integration and development across the continent.

For Namibia and its fellow African nations, this initiative comes at a pivotal time,by eliminating tariffs on a wide range of goods, China is opening up vast markets for African exports, allowing local industries to compete more effectively on a global scale. This zero-tariff policy, which notably excludes Eswatini for its support of Taiwan, creates a unique opportunity for Namibian products, particularly raw materials and agricultural goods, to gain access to one of the world’s largest economies.

The integration of such trade measures aligns seamlessly with the goals of the African Union (AU) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Both initiatives focus on fostering intra-African trade, encouraging member states to reduce trade barriers, and thereby enhancing economic cooperation. Namibia stands to benefit significantly from these developments; not only can it increase its exports to China, but it can also attract investment from Chinese businesses looking to capitalize on tariff-free access to African markets.

Moreover, China’s commitment can stimulate job creation within Namibia and across the continent. As local industries ramp up production to meet newly expanded demand, more employment opportunities will emerge, leading to improved livelihoods for many Namibians.

China’s zero-tariff initiative represents a transformative opportunity for Namibia and African nations. It promises to bolster trade, enhance economic resilience, and promote sustainable development, reinforcing the continent’s position on the global stage. As African nations unite in leveraging this opportunity, the long-term implications for socioeconomic growth, stability, and integration are indeed promising.

(John K WaDisho is a political correspondent of Namibia Daily News and wrote on his personal capacity)

