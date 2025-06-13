Namibia records sharp rise in food prices despite easing overall inflation

WINDHOEK, June 13 — Namibia‘s food prices continued to rise sharply in May even as the country’s overall inflation rate eased, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) bulletin released Thursday by the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA).

The report said Namibia‘s annual headline inflation rate stood at 3.5 percent in May, down from 4.9 percent recorded in the same month last year.

However, the cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 5.8 percent year on year, making it one of the main contributors to the overall inflation figure.

The price of fruits rose by 15.5 percent, with notable increases in the prices of watermelons, citrus fruits, and avocados, the report stated, adding that meat prices went up by 8.8 percent, driven by higher costs for beef, lamb, minced meat, and biltong.

Oils and fats saw a 9.1 percent increase, largely due to rising prices of cooking oil and cooking fats, it added. Other food items that registered notable increases include fish, which rose by 9.1 percent, and vegetables, which increased by 7.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the report noted that transport costs declined by 1.3 percent year on year in May 2025, largely due to falling fuel prices.

The price of petrol and diesel fell by 7.8 percent compared to the previous year, providing some relief to overall inflationary pressures.

According to the NSA, food, housing, transport, and alcoholic beverages remain the largest components of Namibia‘s inflation basket, collectively accounting for over 70 percent of household expenditure. (Xinhua)

