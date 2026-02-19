Namibia posts 73 pct aviation safety score, surpasses global average

WINDHOEK, Feb. 19– Namibia has surpassed both regional and global aviation safety benchmarks, following a review by a delegation from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said Thursday.

The NCAA hosted a high-level delegation from ICAO’s Eastern and Southern African Office from Feb. 17 to 20 to assess the country’s progress in aviation safety, security, environmental protection, and air transport development.

In a statement, the NCAA said Namibia attained an Effective Implementation score of 73 percent under ICAO’s Universal Safety Oversight Audit Program, exceeding the Eastern and Southern Africa regional average of 61.2 percent and the global average of 70.5 percent.

During the visit, the delegation met with senior officials from the NCAA, the Namibia Airports Company, the Ministry of Works and Transport, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, the Namibian Police and immigration authorities, among other strategic aviation stakeholders, it said.

It said discussions focused on Namibia‘s aviation safety performance, regulatory improvements, and ongoing efforts to enhance aviation infrastructure.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to engage with our regional partners and stakeholders in reviewing our progress in aviation safety, security, and environmental protection,” Director of the NCAA Toska Sem said in a statement.

This visit is a testament to the NCAA’s commitment to strengthening our collaboration with key stakeholders and ensuring the continued safety and efficiency of Namibia‘s civil aviation industry, Sem added.

The ICAO delegation, led by Regional Director Lucy Mbugua and Deputy Regional Director Richard Gatete, commended Namibia for strengthening aviation safety, security, and environmental protection, and encouraged continued cooperation to achieve the highest international standards. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

