Scientists call for reduced reliance on pesticides for sustainability in Africa

NAIROBI, May 26 — Scientists on Monday called for reduced use of pesticides for the management of pests and diseases for sustainable livelihoods and food security in Africa at a virtual commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Stockholm Convention in Kenya’s capital Nairobi.

Invasive pests such as the fall armyworm on maize and the recent migratory swarms of locusts in East Africa have resulted in a significant increase in the use of synthetic pesticides, which are likely to pollute environments and emerge as a major threat to biodiversity.

“The use of nature-based solutions from biodiversity can help mitigate against persistent pests and the effects of climate change,” said Segenet Kelemu, director-general for the International Centre for Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE).

Kelemu cautioned that a lot of care is required in Africa since it is one of the major biodiversity reserves with eight out of the 36 biodiversity global hotspots.

She said a rapid decline in food choices contributes to other diverse constraints including biodiversity loss, increasing system fragility due to global challenges such as climate change, invasive species, and soil degradation.

Beatrice Khayota, the principal research scientist at the National Museums of Kenya, said Africa has the opportunity to coordinate and harmonize policies to foster the implementation of biodiversity projects, especially those that concern migratory species.

Kyayota called on the African government to adopt innovative ways of funding biodiversity programs, as she isolated the use of carbon credits and payment for watersheds as some of them.

Carlos Martin-Novella, deputy executive secretary Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Convention Secretariat, said that Stockholm Convention negotiations were initially unbelievable but looking back, a lot has been achieved following bans and elimination of the products by countries.

He called on countries to adopt innovations and technologies that could help in the reduced use of chemicals that are detrimental to human health and the environment.

The Stockholm Convention Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) is a global treaty to protect human health and the environment from chemicals that remain intact for long periods and accumulate in the fatty tissue of humans and wildlife, and have harmful impacts on human health and on the environment.

It was adopted in May 2001 in Stockholm Sweden by the conference of parties to protect human health and the environment from persistent organic pollutants.

ICIPE is a Stockholm convention regional center on nature-based solutions from biodiversity for mitigation of POPs. (Xinhua)