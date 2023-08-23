Bulls Send Strong Squad to Namibia

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Aug. 23 — The Vodacom Bulls have named a strong 25-man squad for their upcoming tour to Namibia, where they will take on the Welwitschias in a pre-season friendly.

The squad features a number of new faces, including Deon Slabbert, Mpilo Gumede, Jaco van der Walt, and Sergeal Petersen, who have all joined the Bulls in recent months.

The tour will also be a welcomed return for Stravino Jacobs, who has recovered from a season-ending injury.

The Bulls will be captained by Reinhardt Ludwig, who will be looking to lead his team to a victory in their first test match since winning the Currie Cup in 2022.

The match will take place on Saturday, 26 August at the WHS Vegkop Stadium in Windhoek, Namibia.

Here is the full squad:

Forwards: Dylan Smith (loosehead prop) Jan-Hendrik Wessels (hooker) Robert Hunt (tighthead prop) Deon Slabbert (lock) Reinhardt Ludwig (captain, lock) WJ Steenkamp (blindside flank) Mihlali Mosi (openside flank) Mpilo Gumede (No. 8)

Backs: Zak Burger (scrum-half) Jaco van der Walt (fly-half) Chris Barend Smit (centre) Cornal Hendricks (centre) Stravino Jacobs (wing) Sibongile Novuka (wing) Sergeal Petersen (fullback)



Substitutes:

Jacques van Rooyen (hooker)

Tiaan Lange (prop)

Simphiwe Matanzima (prop)

Ruan Venter (lock)

Phumzile Maqondwana (flank)

Bernard van der Linde (scrum-half)

Cameron Hanekom (fly-half)

Juan Mostert (centre)

Eugene Hare (wing)

Kabelo Mokoena (fullback)

The Bulls will be looking to use the tour as an opportunity to fine-tune their preparations for the upcoming Super Rugby season. They will also be keen to get a good look at their new recruits, who are all expected to play a significant role in the team in the coming years.

The match against the Welwitschias is sure to be a tough test for the Bulls, but they will be confident of coming out on top and making a statement ahead of the new season.