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Kenya orders foreigners to secure work permits amid local trade crackdown
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Kenya orders foreigners to secure work permits amid local trade crackdown

September 7, 2026

NAIROBI, Sept. 7 — Kenya on Monday directed foreign nationals to obtain valid permits for work or business, clarifying that visa-free entry does not grant authorization to engage in commercial activities.

Lee Kinyanjui, the cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry, emphasized that Kenya’s visa-free access and Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) exemptions facilitate foreign visits but do not permit non-citizens to engage in employment or local commercial operations.

He stressed that given the rising number of foreigners in local commerce, strict alignment and compliance with work permit regulations are required. “Visa-free entry or exemption from eTA requirements does not in itself confer the right to engage in employment, trade or business in Kenya.

Such activities remain subject to the applicable immigration, work permit and other regulatory requirements,” Kinyanjui said. “Persons found in contravention of the applicable visa provisions will have their visas revoked in accordance with the law,” he added.

The move followed Kenyan President William Ruto’s directive ordering foreign small-business owners to close operations amid heightened scrutiny of foreigners in Kenya’s retail sector.

Ruto announced on Sept.2 that the government would close foreign-owned small businesses, arguing that local trade should be reserved for Kenyans. According to Kinyanjui, Kenya, as a signatory to the East African Community, remains committed to the free movement of goods and people across the Customs Union.

He emphasized that Kenya remains open and welcoming to legitimate investors who operate within the law and contribute to the country’s economic growth, job creation, and overall development. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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