Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases near 3.87 million: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 27 -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Africa n continent reached 3,869,522 as of Friday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( Africa CDC) said. According to the continental disease control and prevention agency's COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 102,843 as of Friday afternoon. A total of 3,436,283 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far, the agency disclosed. The Southern Africa region is the most affected area in the continent in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases, followed by the Northern Africa region, according to the Africa CDC. The most affected Africa n countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa , Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia.xinhua