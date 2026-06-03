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2 Mozambicans arrested in South Africa for murder of tourist
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2 Mozambicans arrested in South Africa for murder of tourist

June 3, 2026

JOHANNESBURG, June 3– Two Mozambican nationals have been arrested for the murder of two South African tourists inside the Kruger National Park roughly two weeks ago, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment Willie Aucamp announced on Wednesday.

The bodies of Ernst Marais, 71, and his wife, Dina Marais, 73, were discovered in the Levubu River inside the park on May 22. The couple was on a game drive when they were hijacked and killed.

Their vehicle, a green double-cab Ford Ranger, was missing. Aucamp stated that local authorities worked closely with Mozambican law enforcement and environmental organizations to track the suspects, attributing the arrests in Mozambique to “effective cross-border cooperation.”

He added that the suspects have confessed to the murders and the family’s vehicle has been recovered. “South Africa will now initiate the formal extradition process to bring the suspects back to stand trial for this heinous crime.”

“I have engaged with my colleagues in the Departments of International Relations and Cooperation and Justice to emphasize the importance of securing the suspects’ return to South Africa to face the full might of the law,” Aucamp said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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