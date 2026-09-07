Tanzania steps up efforts to become regional blue economy hub

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept. 7– Tanzania is strengthening systems and coordinating plans to position itself as a leading blue economy hub in Africa, an official said on Monday.

Hamad Yussuf Masauni, minister of state in the Vice-President’s Office for Union Affairs and Environment, made the remarks while opening the fifth International Blue Economy Conference in Dar es Salaam.

He stressed the need for expertise, investment and skilled human resources to maximize the benefits of water resources for present and future generations.

The Tanzanian government is creating an enabling environment for sustainable exploitation of resources from the ocean, lakes, rivers and coastal areas, while strengthening management systems, said Masauni.

He added that Tanzania aims to expand maritime transport and increase cargo transported by waterways to more than one million tonnes by 2030.

Deputy Minister for Transport David Kihenzile said the government was investing in maritime transport to boost its contribution to economic and social development.

He said the transport sector contributes about 7.35 percent of Tanzania’s gross domestic product, while transport services generated 2.79 billion U.S. dollars in 2025, up from 2.35 billion dollars in 2024.

The conference, running from Monday to Wednesday, has attracted participants from Kenya, Uganda, Comoros, Seychelles, Morocco, China and South Africa. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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