Uganda assures public of reliable petroleum products supply amid Middle East crisis

KAMPALA, March 3– The Ugandan government has assured the country of reliable petroleum products supply despite the ongoing Middle East crisis that threatens disruption of global petroleum supply routes.

Uganda National Oil Company, a state-run petroleum enterprise, in a statement issued here on Monday, said that together with its supply partner, Vitol, appropriate measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted supply into the East African country.

“We further reassure the public that our supply partner does not rely entirely on supplies from a single region and as such will only continue working with the alternative supply sources and routes for cargoes initially planned to come from the affected regions to ensure that deliveries to Uganda continue without disruption,” the statement said.

The statement said deliveries for this month are on schedule with contingency plans to avert any immediate impact, while urging the public to remain calm as it continues to monitor developments in the international markets.

“With stable supply, it is expected that the pump prices should remain relatively the same,” the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development figures here, the country imports approximately 2.5 billion liters of petroleum products valued at about two billion U.S. dollars annually. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

