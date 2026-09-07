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Uganda steps up preparations to host World Rugby Sevens qualifiers
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Uganda steps up preparations to host World Rugby Sevens qualifiers

September 7, 2026

KAMPALA, Sept. 7– Uganda has stepped up preparations to host a qualification tournament for the 2027 World Rugby Sevens Series.

The two-day tournament, scheduled for September 26-27, will feature eight teams and serve as the opening leg of the 2026/2027 men’s World Rugby Sevens qualifying series.

Godwin Kayangwe, president of the Uganda Rugby Union (URU), told Xinhua on Monday that the union was working closely with the government to ensure the tournament’s success.

“We are confident that Uganda will host an excellent tournament and we are preparing well for it,” added Kayagwe.

Kayangwe said Uganda was also preparing a strong and competitive team determined to win the tournament and secure qualification for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Uganda has been drawn in Group B alongside Zambia, Tunisia and Senegal, while Group A comprises Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Ghana and Morocco. The winner of the qualifier will automatically secure a place in the 2027 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. ( Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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